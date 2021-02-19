Anna Hazare files protest petition against Economic Offenses Wing’s closure report in MSCB case

Activist Anna Hazare approached a special court in Mumbai on Thursday with a protest petition against the closure report filed by Mumbai Police last year in the Maharashtra State Cooperative Bank (MSCB) case. The report gave a clean chit to all named in the case, including Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, claiming that there is no evidence of a criminal offense.

In his protest petition, Hazare said he has been agitating for the cause of cooperative sugar factories since 2011 and their alleged sale to political leaders. He further stated that he had filed a petition before the Bombay High Court in 2018 challenging the sale of cooperative sugar factories in the state and sought an investigation by an independent agency such as the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Hazare also stated that following the directions of the court, he had lodged a police complaint.

“The applicant submits that despite the expiration of more than two years, the police authorities did not take any steps either to register an FIR or conduct a preliminary inquiry,” the protest petition stated. Hazare has said another PIL, filed by a man named Surinder Arora, was heard by the High Court and an FIR was filed in the case based on the court’s order.

The closure report filed last year by Economic Offenses Wing (EOW) was on Arora’s complaint. The court is hearing a protest petition filed by Arora. While similar protest petitions have been filed by others, including a chairperson of one of the sugar cooperatives, the EOW has opposed them stating that they do not have a locus standi.

Hazare has alleged that the entire probe was an “eyewash”, and that he had provided “better particulars showing the nexus of Shri Sharad Pawar and other political bigwigs in the entire scam”. The court will hear the case this week.