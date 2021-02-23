Navigation
Another COVID-19 cluster found in Bengaluru as 10 people in apartment infected with virus
Another COVID-19 cluster found in Bengaluru as 10 people in apartment infected with virus

A Covid 19 alert has been sounded in another apartment in Bengaluru after ten people were found positive for the coronavirus, officials said on Monday night.

“The 10 cases at the SJR Watermark Apartments, comprising nine blocks housing 1,500 people, were found between February 15 and 22, the Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike Commissioner N Manjunath Prasad said in a statement.

“Based on the finding, six contiguous blocks of the apartment at Bellandur of Mahadevapura Zone have been declared as a containment zone by the BBMP, he added.

The remaining three blocks are located 200 meters away and have not yet been reported in any cases, BBMP said.

Prasad also said that nine mobile teams were deployed on Monday and 500 RT-PCR samples taken and the results are expected by today. “Sanitation has been done and social-distancing measures are being imposed at these locations,” he said.

Earlier, an apartment in Bengaluru’s Bommanahalli became a COVID hotspot after 103 people were found infected after a party on the premises.

On February 14, 40 students of a nursing college in Kaval Byrasandra tested positive for the virus. Manjunath Prasad had said that the nursing college students have contracted the Covid-19 while visiting their hometowns in Kerala.

