Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2021 hosts “Books and Cinema: From Word to Screen” with Manoj Bajpayee , Deepa Mehta and Juhi Chaturvedi

The twelfth edition of the Apeejay Kolkata Literary Festival 2021 hosted an exciting discussion session on a contemporary topic, “Books and Cinema: From Word to Screen”. The panel was graced by eminent personalities from the world of cinema National Film Award winner, famous Indian screenwriter and advertising professional Juhi Chaturvedi, Padma Shri and National Film Award winner, Manoj Bajpayee and eminent Indo-Canadian film director and screenwriter, Deepa Mehta. Author, film journalist and film director, Aseem Chhabra moderated the session.

The session discussed the varied views of speakers on making books and stories to the cinema. Deepa Mehta spoke about writing scripts and her films “Funny Boy”, Midnight’s Children”,” Ice-candy-man. Speaking on several topics on cinema and book, she mentioned about a famous line from one of her adaptations, “All wars are fought on women’s bodies and how it became a mantra for penning the scripts of all her adaptations.

Screenwriter, Juhi Chaturvedi took upon the discussion highlighting her ideation process to curate her scripts. She spoke about her award-winning works like Piku, Vicky Donor, Gulabo Sitabo and October and how each of these scripts is led by a theme, an emotion like father-daughter relationship or greed in the case of Gulabo Sitabo.

Versatile actor Mr. Manoj Bajpayee highlighted his criterion for choosing scripts. Touching upon an array of subject he spoke about the research and study that went behind pepping for the characters in his extraordinary films like Bhonsle, Aligarh and Gangs of Wasseypur. He also discussed his character in Professor Siras.

The trio ended their conversation by highlighting various nuances of writing that help crafting a good film. Filmmaking is collaborative work and the world of stories, writing ,words are imperative to cinema .

To view the session https://www.facebook.com/TheAKLF/videos/240627800944918/

Photo Caption: Assem Chhabra (Top Left), Manoj Bajpai (Top Right), Juhi Chaturvedi (Bottom Left) and Deepa Mehta (Bottom Right).