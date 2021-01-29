Art Fervour to host India’s first virtual art festival of 2021 on February 5 & 6

Art Fervour (“AF”), India’s only ‘art-tech’ platform offering curated guide to the world of art, brings to you the first online, multidisciplinary art festival of India on the 5th & 6th of February this year. Popularly known as ‘The AF Weekender’, the art enthusiasts have a reason to cheer as the two-day virtual event will feature talks, master-classes, storytelling sessions with distinguished speakers from various disciplines as urban art, technology, design, fine art, heritage, storytelling and conservation.

In accordance with the ‘new normal’, the 2021 AF Weekender will be held digitally with limited attendees who can register via Art Fervour’s website. The registrations for the event are free and the attendees will be given access to the sessions via Zoom until the programs reach their capacity.

The sessions will cover a wide range of topics from fakes and forgeries, collecting affordable art, to reinventing urban spaces with street art as well as the role of technologies such as data science and AI in the future of art.

Art Fervour has roped in eminent personalities and veterans from the art industry including India’s first art lawyer, Debottam Bose; Akansha Rastogi, senior curator at the Kiran Nadar Museum of Art; Anupam Sah, curator & head conservator at CSMVS Museum; Giulia Ambrogi, co-founder of St+art India; Farrah Siddiqui, art advisor and curator; Aditya Mehta, founder of Art & Found; and Harshit Agarwal, new media artist & creative technologist. They will also be taking up questions from the audience following their respective speaker sessions.

“AF Weekender has been conceptualised keeping in mind our mission to increase accessibility to the world of art,” said Art Fervour’s Founder, Nivedita Poddar, “Being held virtually, the event aims at bringing art to the screens of young urban art enthusiasts. The star-studded lineup and the cross-disciplinary discussions are the most exciting reasons to sign up for this event.”