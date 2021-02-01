Navigation
As soon as I picked up the phone, the young man fell straight down from the bridge after being hit by a car kolkata
Kolkata Updates

As soon as I picked up the phone, the young man fell straight down from the bridge after being hit by a car kolkata

Terrible accident on the mother bridge.

He was rushed to the National Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

#Kolkata: He was going to his own destination with his girlfriend. When the phone rang, he stood on his bike and wanted to talk. That is tomorrow. A young man fell from the bridge after being hit by a car coming from the opposite direction. He was rushed to the National Medical College Hospital in critical condition.

Sources said the young man’s name is Shubhamoy Maitra. On that day, he was going from Science City to Maa Setu. A car came and hit him. He fell straight down. His girlfriend was also by his side. He is also injured, but his injuries are not so strong. However, he is completely devastated mentally.

Witnesses were also shocked by the incident. Traffic in the area was also temporarily halted due to the hustle and bustle. But now the situation is much normal.

Published by:Arka Deb

First published:February 1, 2021, 3:52 PM IST

