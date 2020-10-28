ASHA AUDIO COMPANY REMEMBERED ITS FOUNDER LATE MS. MAHUA LAHIRI

On the first death anniversary of late Ms Mahua Lahiri, the Founder of Asha Audio Company, a virtual remembrance was organised.

Mahua Lahiri (1965 – 2019), Director of Asha Audio Company, was born on 8th May, 1965 in Kolkata. She was brought up in an environment where Bengali Music was predominant and with time she developed an ear for good music.

She started her career working as an artist and repertoire manager in CBS / Pan Music. To the constant urge to do something new and take on newer challenges she formed Asha Audio Company in 1995. Asha Audio Company was the pioneer of revolution in Bengali Music. Her zeal to experiment and break the stereotype made her stand apart. Innovative concept and versatility had always been her forte. Many leading Bollywood singers sung Rabindra Sangeet that became huge hits and landmarks in the respective singers’ career.

Coupled with Singer Usha Utthup Ms Lahiri started ‘Stagecraft’ award for the backstage artists. Maadal, a famous contemporary bangla band, that used to rule by female singers solely promoted by Ms Lahiri.

Ms Mahua Lahiri was always encouraged newcomers. She always used to come up with newer albums by new artists to nurture their talents. Asha Audio Company was the first ever company that introduced Bangla Bands music as well as individual performers and uphold them.