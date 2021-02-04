assembly election 2021 calendar may release before or after Saraswati puja election commission source | Elections in 6 or 9 phases in the state, announcement of election schedule after Saraswati Pujo, hints of the commission. kolkata

The schedule for the state assembly elections may be released after Saraswati Pujo. At least that is the news from the Election Commission sources.

#Kolkata: The schedule for the state assembly elections may be released after Saraswati Pujo. At least that is the news from the Election Commission sources. It has already asked to send all the status reports regarding the election of the district magistrate by February 10. Not only that, in a video conference with the district governors recently, the Chief Electoral Officer has instructed that all the booths be ready, according to the commission sources. In that case, there is a strong possibility that the schedule of assembly votes will be announced after Saraswati Pujo, according to the commission sources. Besides, this year’s assembly elections in the state may be held in seven to nine phases. At least that is the indication in the commission sources. However, the state Lok Sabha elections in 2019 were held in seven phases.

The full bench of the Election Commission visited the state last month. Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora also said that the commission has a keen eye on law and order in the state. Commission sources said that elections could be held in seven to nine phases in the state keeping that aspect in mind. Although its ultimate issue depends on the power of the central forces. According to the commission, about a thousand companies of central forces may be deployed in this year’s state assembly elections. On the one hand, the number of booths has increased in this election, on the other hand, the law and order situation in the state. That is why so many central forces may have to be deployed overall, according to commission sources. In the last Lok Sabha elections, 649 companies were deployed in the state.

On the other hand, this is the first time that nomination papers can be submitted online. At least the Election Commission is preparing that much, according to Commission sources. Sources said that the commission will provide a kind of training in a video conference with the district governors on Friday and next Monday on how to submit nomination papers online. According to the commission sources, the online nomination of the state assembly voters is being submitted keeping the Bihar model in mind. On the other hand, the Election Commission is going to hold a meeting with the central agencies on Friday. Commission officials explained that the meeting was going to be very significant.

SOMRAJ BANDOPADHYAY

