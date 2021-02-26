Navigation
Assembly Election for 4 States , 1 UT : Check Full Schedule
National News Politics

Assembly Election for 4 States , 1 UT : Check Full Schedule

2 min read

Election 2021 Dates: The Election Commission of India will announce election dates and the full schedule for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. The poll dates come days after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora chaired a meeting to finalise the schedule for the upcoming polls to four states and one Union Territory.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Full Schedule

Issue of Notification: 5th March
Last Date of Nominations:
Scrutiny of Nominations:
Last date for withdrawal of candidature:
Date of Polling: Phase 1- March 27; Phase 2 – April 1; Phase 3- April 6; Phase 4- April 10 Phase 5- April 17; Phase 6- April 22; Phase 7 – April 26; Phase 8- April 29

Counting: May 2

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Full Schedule

Issue of Notification:
Last Date of Nominations:
Scrutiny of Nominations:
Last date for withdrawal of candidature:
Date of Polling: April 6
Counting: May 2

Assam Assembly Election 2021: Full Schedule

Issue of Notification:
Last Date of Nominations:
Scrutiny of Nominations:
Last date for withdrawal of candidature:
Date of Polling: 1st phase on March 27, 2nd phase on April 1, 3rd phase April 6
Counting: May 2

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Full Schedule

Issue of Notification:
Last Date of Nominations:
Scrutiny of Nominations:
Last date for withdrawal of candidature:
Date of Polling: April 6
Counting: May 2

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021: Full Schedule

Issue of Notification:
Last Date of Nominations:
Scrutiny of Nominations:
Last date for withdrawal of candidature:
Date of Polling: April 6
Counting : May 2

 

(Source link)

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

1 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Basanta Utsav going to happen in Kolkata on 21st March,2020

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: