Assembly Election for 4 States , 1 UT : Check Full Schedule

Election 2021 Dates: The Election Commission of India will announce election dates and the full schedule for Assam, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, West Bengal, and Puducherry. The poll dates come days after Chief Election Commissioner Sunil Arora chaired a meeting to finalise the schedule for the upcoming polls to four states and one Union Territory.

West Bengal Assembly Election 2021: Full Schedule

Issue of Notification: 5th March

Last Date of Nominations:

Scrutiny of Nominations:

Last date for withdrawal of candidature:

Date of Polling: Phase 1- March 27; Phase 2 – April 1; Phase 3- April 6; Phase 4- April 10 ; Phase 5- April 17; Phase 6- April 22; Phase 7 – April 26; Phase 8- April 29

Counting: May 2

Tamil Nadu Assembly Election 2021: Full Schedule

Issue of Notification:

Last Date of Nominations:

Scrutiny of Nominations:

Last date for withdrawal of candidature:

Date of Polling: April 6

Counting: May 2

Assam Assembly Election 2021: Full Schedule

Issue of Notification:

Last Date of Nominations:

Scrutiny of Nominations:

Last date for withdrawal of candidature:

Date of Polling: 1st phase on March 27, 2nd phase on April 1, 3rd phase April 6

Counting: May 2

Kerala Assembly Election 2021: Full Schedule

Issue of Notification:

Last Date of Nominations:

Scrutiny of Nominations:

Last date for withdrawal of candidature:

Date of Polling: April 6

Counting: May 2

Puducherry Assembly Election 2021: Full Schedule

Issue of Notification:

Last Date of Nominations:

Scrutiny of Nominations:

Last date for withdrawal of candidature:

Date of Polling: April 6

Counting : May 2

(Source link)