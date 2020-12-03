At 63%, Bengaluru & Chennai Top Out on Branded Housing Supply Share

With consumer preferences tilting towards branded products over the last few years, the share of homes by branded players is on the rise across the top 7 cities. As per ANAROCK data, out of the total new housing supply in year 2015 (approx. 3.90 lakh units), branded players’ share accounted for 41% while the remaining 59% of housing supply was by non-branded players.

In 2020, the overall share by branded players has increased to 53% of the total supply (approx. 75,140 units in 2020 till September) across the top 7 cities. This clearly indicates that branded players have been increasing their supply to tap into the growing demand from homebuyers.

Another reason could be the liquidity crisis which the real estate sector has been grappling with over the last two years. Smaller players have had the short end of the stick – many of them face challenges with raising funds from banks and other financial institutions.