At Mithun Chakraborty’s house, Sanghpradhan Mohan Bhagwat, the speculation is over national
At Mithun Chakraborty’s house, Sanghpradhan Mohan Bhagwat, the speculation is over national

Mohan Bhagwat at Mithun Chakraborty’s house.

Possibility of creating a new political equation from here? Sangha family seeking Mithun’s support?

#Mumbai: Actor Mithun Chakraborty visited Mumbai Mud Island and met RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat. On Tuesday morning, he had breakfast with Sareen Mithun’s family. In this interview on the shores of the Arabian Sea, amidst the turmoil of politics before the Assembly elections, rumors have spread in far-flung Bengal. But is there a possibility of creating a new political equation from here? Sangha family seeking Mithun’s support?

Hearing the question, Mithun smiled in a natural manner. Blown away all speculations. His argument is not a political understanding, this meeting is very courtesy, friendship.

In Mithun’s words, “He has a spiritual relationship with me. We talked earlier that he will come home when he comes here.” But seeing this time, spending the morning of Basant Panchami together is just a coincidence? Mithun said, “I came back from Lucknow shooting. He was in Mumbai. He met me. He had breakfast. He also told me to go to Nagpur with my family.”

Mithun once had a very close relationship with the grassroots. The relationship with the Trinamool Supremo in particular was that of a brother and sister. Mithun has taken to the field on behalf of the ruling party. Got Rajya Sabha ticket. Mithun left the field of politics after 2016. Mithun argues that he can no longer be politically active due to ill health.

Published by:Arka Deb

First published:February 16, 2021, 12:35 PM IST

