ATAL PENSION YOJANA TOTAL ENROLMENTS CROSSED 2.4 CRORE
3 min read

The Atal Pension Yojana launched by Government of India is being administered by PFRDA. The scheme can be joined by any Citizen of India between the age group of 18-40 years through the bank branches or post office where one has the savings bank account. Under the scheme, a subscriber would receive a minimum guaranteed pension of Rs.1000 to Rs.5000 per month, depending upon his contributions, from the age of 60 years.  The same pension would be paid to the spouse of the subscriber after death of the subscriber,  and  on  the  demise of  both  the  subscriber  and  spouse,  the pension wealth as accumulated till age 60 years of the subscriber, is returned to the nominee.

More than 17 lac APY accounts have already been sourced by 260 APY service Providers during the FY 2020-21. Overall, APY subscriber base has crossed 2.4 crore as on 20th August 2020. The year on year Bank Category wise number of APY enrolments is as follows:

Category of BanksAs on date (*March 31, 2016)As on date (March 31, 2017)As on date (March 31, 2018)As on date (March 31, 2019)As on date (March 31, 2020)Additions from April 1, 2020 to August 20, 2020As on date(August 20, 2020) 
Public Sector Banks1,693,1903,047,2736,553,39710,719,7581,56,75,4421,262,72116,938,163
Private Banks218,086497,323873,9011,145,28915,62,99790,2191,653,216
Small Finance Bank9,19015,76026616,026
Payment Bank48,1823,44,00175,497419,498
Regional Rural Banks476,3731,115,2571,987,1763,171,15243,30,190275,7504,605,940
District Co-op Banks21,22229,79133,88038,86348,58140348,984
State Co-op Banks3546808051,0534,6201234,743
Urban Co-op Banks3273,50710,93614,46917,35595718,312
DOP75,343189,998245,366270,3293,02,7122,675305,387
Total2,484,8954,883,8299,705,46115,418,2852,23,01,6581,708,61124,010,269

In the current financial year under Public Sector category, SBI has sourced the highest APY accounts so far, while under Private Sector, Axis Bank; under RRBs, Aryavart Bank and under Payment Banks, Airtel Payment Bank; have sourced the highest APY accounts.

Out of the total subscriber base as on 20th August 2020, nearly 73.38% subscribers have opted for Rs 1000 pension plan and 16.93% for Rs 5000 pension plan, 43.52% are female subscribers and 56.45% are male subscribers, 52.55% subscribers are aged between 21 to 30 years.

Encouraged by the increasing number of enrolments under the Scheme since its inception, PFRDA will continue its endeavour to popularize the by launching various APY Campaigns at national and State level, conduct of Town-hall meetings, engaging SLBCs and LDMs, wide publicity through digital media etc. in the FY 2020-21 to take APY enrolments to greater heights and contribute towards making India a pensioned society.

