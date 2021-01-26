Austin Plywood Celebrates Warm Beginnings & New Hopes

Kolkata, 2020 has been a year of uncertainties and difficulties

for everyone as we have all been combating an entire year due to the effects of

Covid-19. A lot of adversities have come our way and we’ve crossed this with the

utmost of guts and confidence. It has affected all our lives and surroundings in a

way where we thank ourselves to have survived these times and come out

stronger.

However, the arrival of 2021 has filled us with new hope − a hope for new

bonding, a hope to stand together and blur the lines of distinction and

demarcation.

As a first step towards this, Austin Plywood, one of the leading Plywood brands in

India decided to arrange an event where children from different socio-economic

backgrounds came together to celebrate 2021 as a year of hope and new

beginnings.

Austin Plywood launched a new segment ‘Austin Cares’ in the year 2020 amidst

the pandemic situation to ensure the health and well-being not only for the Austin

family but also for people around us.

Taking a stride forward in this endeavour, Surendra Agarwal (MD) and Nishant

Agarwal (Director), of Austin Plywood celebrated 2021 with children, from both,

affluent as well as with underprivileged orphans from Angel Home Dumdum Unit

founded by Mimi Das, thereby blurring the lines of distinction between

both. Joining them was some of the leading names of the city.

The party had some of the renowned glitterati of the city, which include names like

PR Guru Rita Bhimani, Sports Commentator GautamBhimani, (Tourism and Film

Advocate) EshaDutta, (Artist) PinkyKenworthy, Nayantara Pal Choudhury(Consul

General, Norway) and PradeepKhemka(Consul General, Brazil) to name a few.

Austin believes in new beginnings hence to start 2021 with a promise of happiness

and equality for all.