Austin Plywood Celebrates Warm Beginnings & New Hopes

Kolkata, 2020 has been a year of uncertainties and difficulties
for everyone as we have all been combating an entire year due to the effects of
Covid-19. A lot of adversities have come our way and we’ve crossed this with the
utmost of guts and confidence. It has affected all our lives and surroundings in a
way where we thank ourselves to have survived these times and come out
stronger.
However, the arrival of 2021 has filled us with new hope − a hope for new
bonding, a hope to stand together and blur the lines of distinction and
demarcation.
As a first step towards this, Austin Plywood, one of the leading Plywood brands in
India decided to arrange an event where children from different socio-economic
backgrounds came together to celebrate 2021 as a year of hope and new
beginnings.
Austin Plywood launched a new segment ‘Austin Cares’ in the year 2020 amidst
the pandemic situation to ensure the health and well-being not only for the Austin
family but also for people around us.
Taking a stride forward in this endeavour, Surendra Agarwal (MD) and Nishant
Agarwal (Director), of Austin Plywood celebrated 2021 with children, from both,
affluent as well as with underprivileged orphans from Angel Home Dumdum Unit
founded by Mimi Das, thereby blurring the lines of distinction between
both. Joining them was some of the leading names of the city.
The party had some of the renowned glitterati of the city, which include names like
PR Guru Rita Bhimani, Sports Commentator GautamBhimani, (Tourism and Film
Advocate) EshaDutta, (Artist) PinkyKenworthy, Nayantara Pal Choudhury(Consul
General, Norway) and PradeepKhemka(Consul General, Brazil) to name a few.
Austin believes in new beginnings hence to start 2021 with a promise of happiness
and equality for all.