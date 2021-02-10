Ayodhya railway station is being built in the style of Ram temple! The cost will be 100 crore yodhya railway station will be ready as ram mandir model | national

The first phase of construction of this station will be completed by mid-2021.

# Ayodhya: Ayodhya Sajo Sajo Rob. Since the land worship of Ram temple, various arrangements have been going on vigorously. A few months ago, Indian Railways announced that the Ayodhya railway station would be redesigned. This time 100 crore rupees has been allocated for the construction of this station. Indian Railways is ready to decorate the Ayodhya railway station under the ‘Passenger Benefit Scheme’. Another Rs 50 crore will be spent for this.

Ashutosh Gangal, in-charge of Northern Railway, said, “There was a plan to renovate the Ayodhya railway station. This time, the impression of the temple will be on the station. The remaining 50 hours will be used gradually.

The first phase of construction of this station will be completed by mid-2021. Permission to build this station was obtained earlier. In the first phase, work on platforms 1 and 2, verandah, stairs and passage will be completed. And this new station will have the impression of Ayodhya Ram Temple. Domes, peaks, pillars like Ram temple will be built. Everyone will visit the temple at a glance as soon as they land here. And attention is also being paid to ensure that trains can reach Ayodhya from all over the country. New work on the line will also be done. In this year’s budget, 35 percent more has been allocated to the railway sector than before. Therefore, this time not only Ram temple but also Ayodhya station will be built.

