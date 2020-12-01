Azim Premji University announces admissions for Undergraduate Programmes 2021

Azim Premji University announces admissions to its full-time, residential Undergraduate program. The applications are available in the website and the last date for the Early Admission process is December 27, 2020. The classes for the batch will commence from August 2021.

The undergraduate programmes offered in the university are –

· 3-year B.Sc. degree in Physics, Biology or Mathematics and B.A. degree in Economics, English, Philosophy or History.

· 4-year B.Sc. B.Ed. Dual degree in Science and Education with specialization in streams Physics, Biology or Mathematics & Education

The curriculum at Azim Premji University emphasizes disciplinary depth and broader skills of analysis, reasoning and problem-solving skills over conventional mode of learning. Students will work on a common curriculum to strengthen their key skills and capabilities to help them become active and self-motivated learners.

Timelines

Admission process Early Admission Regular admission Last date to apply 27 Dec 2020 Mid April 2021 Entrance test date 10 Jan 2021 Mid May 2021 Interview process Feb 2021 June 2021 Offer letters Mar 2021 July 2021 Classes commencing Aug 2021 Aug 2021

*Dates are tentative

Azim Premji University offers a diverse student cohort; need based scholarships (full or partial waiver) and extensive academic support. With accomplished faculty members, a mix of teaching, research and field experience, combined with innovative teaching-learning methods and close mentoring of students, this is an opportunity for aspirants to explore India’s complex social and political reality and become responsible citizens of the 21st century. Undergraduate students can also conduct research through Honours projects (link to student research videos)

Admission process and dates: The admission process will be conducted in 2 windows, Early admissions and regular admissions.

Students can apply online on the University website. Applicants will be selected based on a written test following which personal interview will be conducted for the shortlisted students. The University also considers SAT and KYPY scores for Admissions.

New campusThe classes will be conducted at the University’s permanent residential campus at Sarjapur-Attibele Road on the outskirts of Bangalore. Spread over 80 acres, the campus will offer 2.7 million sq.ft. of space after the first phase of construction, capable of accommodating 3800 students and 700 faculty plus administration staff. It will be a self-contained learning and living space with hostel accommodation for students, residential facilities for faculty and staff, guest stay, library, auditorium, amphitheatre, and sports complex with outdoor and indoor games.

Address:Azim Premji University, Burugunte Village, Sarjapur Hobli, Anekal Taluk, Bengaluru, Karnataka – 562125

Mobile: 8971889988

EMAIL: [email protected]

WEBSITE: www.azimpremjiuniversity.edu.in/ug