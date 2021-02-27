Babil finds old text messages from dad Irrfan Khan, says ‘I was almost about to text him back’

Late actor Irrfan Khan’s son Babil shared a screenshot on Saturday of a few text messages from his dad, dated December 2019 and March 2020. Taking to his Instagram account, he revealed that he stumbled upon the WhatsApp messages from Irrfan while deleting unnecessary chats. Irrfan died in April last year after a long battle with neuroendocrine tumor.

While the first text message from Irrfan from December 2019 reads, “Tum phone le aana sath mai dekh lunga”. In another conversation, the actor wrote two lines – “Babila call please when ur up” and “Call back it’s very urgent”. This one was from March 17, 2020, weeks before Irrfan’s demise.

Babil, in his caption to the screenshot wrote, “This was intense on a level I could not explain. I was deleting unnecessary chats from my WhatsApp and I found this. For f ** k’s sake. I was almost about to text him back just for the thrill of feeling like “mera bhai idhar hi hai mere saath”.

Babil regularly shares nostalgic throwback photos and videos of Irrfan Khan on his Instagram handle, leaving the actor’s emotional fans.

In one of the posts from last year, Babil described how Irrfan was defeated at the box-office by “hunks with six-pack abs delivering theatrical one-liners and defying the laws of physics and reality.” He added that before he went to London to study films, his father told him to make people abroad aware that Indian cinema was much more than “Bollywood”.

Irrfan Khan breathed his last on April 29 in Mumbai’s Kokilaben Dhirubhai Ambani Hospital, after a long battle with cancer.