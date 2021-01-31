Baishali dalmia plans to publish a book | kolkata

Not only will she be a candidate in the 2021 Assembly elections, but at the same time, from the first week of February, Vaishali Dalmia will be campaigning vigorously against the Trinamool Congress.

#Kolkata: Not only will she be a candidate in the 2021 Assembly elections, but at the same time, from the first week of February, Vaishali Dalmia will be campaigning vigorously against the Trinamool Congress.

The expelled Trinamool Congress MLA joined the BJP after meeting Amit Shah at his residence in Delhi on Saturday. Within exactly 24 hours, Vaishali announced that he would contest the upcoming assembly elections as a BJP candidate.

Vaishali will fight from which seat? Although he did not say that clearly, Bali-e will be his first choice. In the 2016 assembly elections, Vaishali Dalmia was elected as the symbol of Trinamool Congress from Bali Kendra. From 2020, Vaishali’s distance with the Trinamool Congress has been increasing.

The local Trinamool Congress leadership had complained that Behala resident Baishali did not come to the assembly regularly. Some of the local city representatives have repeatedly opposed Vaishali. The Trinamool Congress finally expelled him from the party in January for making anti-party remarks. According to political analysts, in recent times, Bali MLA Vaishali has repeatedly said that Vaishali is not getting along with the Trinamool Congress. The daughter of the late Jagmohan Dalmiya has started her homework with a view to the forthcoming assembly elections soon after the change of party. Vaishali has decided to deliver the ballots to the voters of Bali by presenting the record of what her constituency has done for Bali in the last four and a half years.



Responding to the Trinamool Congress leadership’s sarcasm on the issue, Vaishali said, “If I don’t contest the elections, it will be to the advantage of the Trinamool Congress. Why should I give them the benefit of the doubt? . “

Published by:Akash Misra First published:January 31, 2021, 11:33 PM IST

