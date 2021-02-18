Bajimat won the lottery, a 14-month-old baby survived the deadly disease by undergoing expensive surgery! 14-Month-Old Baby with Life-Threatening Disease Gets Surgery Costing Rs 16 Crore After Winning Lottery | national

According to Baba Basil, Fatima is now healthy. Slowly moving legs. However, it will take some more time to get back to normal.

# Kannada: Muscular disorders. In most cases, many children die without treatment. The reason behind this rare disease is the cost of mountain treatment. 14-month-old Fatima fell victim to such a strange deadly disease. He could have died if not treated in time. 16 crore gene therapy could not be given to him. But a lottery changed the situation in an instant. Fatima of Karnataka survived on lottery money.

Mohammed Basil and Khadija are residents of Bhatkal in Uttar Kannada, a coastal district of Karnataka. The couple has lost a child to the same disease before. This time too he faced the same danger. It became impossible to raise the cost of treatment. But a lottery removes all sorrow. Recently, Fatima’s family won a lot of money in a lottery competition organized by the drug company Novartis. And this treatment has been possible because of him. In the end, Mohammad Basil was able to save his second child. According to Baba Basil, Fatima is now healthy. Slowly moving legs. However, it will take some more time to get back to normal.

Late last month, he was given a gene therapy called ‘Zolgensma’ at Bangalore Baptist Hospital. Naveen Thomas, the director of the hospital, explained in detail about this. According to him, the cost of this deadly drug is about ১ 2.1 million. In Indian currency, the total is around 16 crores. The child was diagnosed with SMA i.e. spinal muscular atrophy. The nerve cells usually carry electrical signals from the brain to the muscles. But the child is suffering from this disease due to the destruction of nerve cells. In this case protein coding is required to carry this electrical signal. One coding comes from the mother and the other comes from the father. If there is a problem in any of the coding, the child suffers from this strange disease. Unfortunately, most cannot treat this disease. Because treatment costs crores of rupees.

Neurologist and neuromuscular specialist. Ann Agnes Mathew said the baby had already been injected with the rare disease. Coincidentally, the day was also quite fun. The child got a new life on the 21st day of the 21st year of the 21st century. However, this is not an incident. At present about 200 children are undergoing treatment. The Baptist Hospital has played a significant role in this. Rare diseases such as genetic diseases, SMA and DMD (Duchenne Muscular Dystrophy) are treated here. Last year, 38 children were being treated here. But they could not be saved due to costly treatment and multiple adverse conditions.

However, there are exceptions in the case of Fatima. In the words of hospital director Thomas, this is a memorable moment. Many dreams and efforts have come true. Hopefully, in the near future, children suffering from this rare disease will get cheap treatment. Fighting the deadly disease gets new life back!

Published by:Simli Raha First published:February 18, 2021, 12:57 PM IST

