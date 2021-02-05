Navigation
Before the vote, the Kolkata Police Commissioner was replaced by Soumen Mitra
Before the vote, the Kolkata Police Commissioner was replaced by Soumen Mitra Soumen Mitra is the New CP of Kolkata | kolkata

Soumen Mitra 7 came in place of Anuj Sharma

Apart from this, the ADG law and order situation in the state has also been changed Javed Shamim is coming in this position in place of Gyanwant Singh

#Kolkata: Before the election, the post of Kolkata Police Commissioner was changed Soumen Mitra is the new mayor of Kolkata in place of Anuj Sharma Chief Secretary Alapan Bandyopadhyay said the post of police commissioner was being changed as per the rules after three years.

Even before the 2016 assembly elections, Soumen Mitra was appointed as the mayor in place of the then Kolkata police commissioner Rajiv Kumar. The manner in which the Kolkata Police, led by Soumen Mitra, handled the polls with a firm hand, was lauded by all quarters.

Apart from this, the ADG law and order situation in the state has also been changed Javed Shamim is coming in this position in place of Gyanwant Singh

Anuj Sharma has been transferred to the post of ADG CID

Details coming …

Published by:Debamoy Ghosh

First published:February 5, 2021, 6:26 PM IST

