Benelli Launches Exclusive Dealership in Siliguri

Benelli, a leading worldwide manufacturer of premium bikes and Adishwar Auto Ride India – Mahavir Group, today launched its 37th exclusive showroom, in Siliguri. The state-of-the-art Benelli-Siliguri showroom is situated in a plush locale at Ground Floor, Asmi Square, Opposite Haldirams, 2nd Mile, Sevoke Road, Siliguri- 734001, West Bengal.

The showroom showcases the recently launched BS6 Imperiale 400, under the dealership of ‘Saraswati Automotives’. The Imperiale 400 is a Retro-Classic motorcycle inspired by the Moto-Bi range produced by the Italian superbike brand in the 1950s. The Imperiale 400 was recently launched in India with prices starting from Rs. 1.99 Lakhs (Ex-showroom). Customers can book the Imperiale 400 at Rs. 6000. Bookings can be done at the Benelli-Siliguri showroom and online by logging onto – india.benelli.com

The Imperiale 400 is offered in three colour options – Red, Black and Silver.

Benelli India has also introduced festive offers, where customers can avail a low EMI offer of Rs. 4999 per month, with up to 85%* funding on the Imperiale 400. The festive offer is available for a limited time period across all Benelli dealerships in the country. Through this offer, Benelli India aims to reach out to a wider audience and make the Imperiale 400 even more accessible for its customers.

The Imperiale 400 comes with best-in-class 3-year unlimited kilometre warranty and 2-year complimentary service as standard*. To make the ownership experience hassle free, Benelli India is also offering 3rd year AMC package and 24×7 Road Side Assistance for all its Imperiale 400 customers.

Vikas Jhabakh, Managing Director, Benelli India said, “It gives us great pleasure to be associated with ‘Saraswati Automotives’, our philosophy of customer service is in tandem with the ethos of our Siliguri Dealer Partner. The employees at Benelli – Siliguri are trained to offer the best in terms of sales, service and customer experience, allowing customers to enjoy best-in-class, stress free ownership.”

He further added, “Our key motive is to ensure that Benelli’s 3-S facilities are present across India, to generate strong brand presence. From that aspect, Siliguri is of great importance to us. We also believe that our dealership is not just a place to serve customers but a platform for enthusiasts to come and interact with other like-minded riders.”

Apart from the Italian motorcycles, the showroom also showcases merchandise and accessories. Along with a host of motorcycle customization options, with more being introduced across India in a phased manner.

Mr. Aman Bansal, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Siliguri said, “We at Benelli-Siliguri are absolutely thrilled to bring Benelli to Siliguri. Through Benelli-Siliguri, we look forward to fulfil the dreams of local enthusiasts by giving them a platform to explore their spirit of riding and freedom.”

Mr. Sulabh Singhal, Dealer Principal, Benelli-Siliguri said, “With the launch of this state-of-the-art showroom in Siliguri, we wish to reach closer to our customers. Benelli-Siliguri will be a one stop destination for avid superbike riders to come and experience the brand and its legacy.”

The upcoming BS6 range of Benelli superbikes include –

Benelli TRK 502: In-line two-cylinder, 500cc Adventure Tourer Benelli TRK 502X: In-line two-cylinder, 500cc Off-Roader Benelli Leoncino 500: In-line two-cylinder, 500cc Street Naked Scrambler Benelli 302S: In-line two-cylinder, 300cc Tourer Benelli 302R: In-line two-cylinder, 300cc Super sport Benelli Leoncino 250: Single-cylinder, 250cc Street Naked Benelli TNT 600i: In-line four-cylinder, 600cc Street Naked