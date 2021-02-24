Bengal BJP chief shown black flags in Darjeeling, he blames TMC

West Bengal BJP President Dilip Ghosh was shown black flags by Gorkha Janmukti Morcha (GJM) supporters in Darjeeling on Tuesday. Ghosh went to the hill to take part in a parivartan yatra. He was shown black flags by GJM supporters near the Ghum railway station.

The GJM supporters alleged that though the BJP won the Darjeeling Lok Sabha seat for consecutive terms, the hills remained “neglected” and that no development was done by the Center. The GJM supporters also raised ‘go back’ slogan against the BJP leader.

Ghosh told mediapersons that supporters of GJM chief Bimal Gurung and TMC were behind the incident. “This is the situation in West Bengal where Opposition parties are not allowed to conduct their political programs. We need to change this atmosphere of fear and violence. “

In 2017, Ghosh and a few other BJP leaders were allegedly heckled and beaten up by GJM supporters when they had visited Darjeeling.

