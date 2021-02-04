Navigation
Bengal Couple Designed Their Wedding Food Menu Card Like an Aadhaar Card | Aadhaar card or wedding menu card? Bengali wedding new surprises, confused guests! Viral pictures on Facebook | kolkata

The menu card was made based on the design of Aadhaar card in Bengali weddings. Not only were the guests shocked to see that, their wedding menu card went extremely viral on social media.

#NewDelhi: Everyone has different thoughts about marriage. That one day of the wedding, to make the moments more unique, many couples bring different flavors from the dress to the wedding arrangement or wedding invitation card. So that this special day is different from everyone else. However, this time a Bengali couple has brought fancy thoughts on the menu card of their wedding. The menu card was based on the design of the Aadhaar card. Not only were the guests shocked to see that, their wedding menu card went extremely viral on social media.

The picture went viral on various social platforms as soon as one of the guests gave the wedding menu card of the newlyweds on Facebook. And then the practice of this started in Netdunia. The couple Google Saha and Subarna Das told the media that they were very happy to see their wedding menu cards being shared on social media in large numbers.

Google Saha and Subarna Das.

But how did the couple get this fancy idea on the wedding menu card? Saha said, “Actually this impeccable thought is actually my wife Subarna. We both support Digital India. So what could be a better way than this?” He added that the guests invited to the wedding were absolutely shocked to see the menu card. Some people thought that Aadhaar card is also mandatory in marriage house nowadays. Some again asked Saha if she had left her Aadhaar card on the dinner table! According to the couple, this was very interesting.


Google Saha and Subarna Das tied the knot on Monday, February 1 and are both residents of the Rajarhat area of ​​Kolkata. Subarna is a health worker by profession and a sales and marketing employee by Google.

Published by:Somosree Das

First published:February 4, 2021, 3:05 PM IST

