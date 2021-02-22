Bengaluru COVID-19 Latest News, Lockdown 6.0 Guidelines, Corona Virus Cases Today News Updates

Navigation
Bengaluru COVID-19 Latest News

Ambulance, Bengaluru, COVID-19 Ambulances seen parked by the side of a road in Bengaluru.

With Maharashtra seeing a noticeable uptick in Covid-19 cases, neighboring Karnataka has made it mandatory for people arriving from the state to carry a negative RT-PCR test report not older than 72 hours.

The Health Department order, citing the near-doubling of Covid-19 cases from around 350 per day to 645 per day within a week in Maharashtra, said it was likely that the second wave of the pandemic had started there.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); + 91-80-4684-8600 / 6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger / WhatsApp – +91 97777 77684, Voice call – 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus February 19 Highlights

