Bengaluru COVID-19 Latest News, Lockdown 6.0 Guidelines, Corona Virus Cases Today News Updates

Karnataka Health, Family Welfare and Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar. (Express Photo)

The Karnataka government has planned to deploy Marshalls in marriage halls to ensure Covid-19 guidelines are followed. “Marshalls will be deployed in marriage halls to ensure Covid guidelines are followed. People attending large gatherings are not following the guidelines. In fact, people urged me to remove the face mask when I attended a function. Therefore, it is necessary to deploy a Marshall to ensure the Covid guidelines are followed. Not more than 500 people are allowed in a gathering and a face mask is compulsory for all. Catering service providers will also be instructed to get tested before they render service, ”Health Minister Sudhakar said after a video conference with all District Administrations.

“Meetings and gatherings are happening in violation of the Covid guidelines. We may have to enforce strict guidelines if cases are increased. We don’t want a situation like Maharashtra where lockdown has been reimposed in certain areas, ”Sudhakar added.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); + 91-80-4684-8600 / 6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger / WhatsApp – +91 97777 77684, Voice call – 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus February 22 Highlights