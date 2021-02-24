Bengaluru COVID-19 Latest News, Lockdown 6.0 Guidelines, Corona Virus Cases Today News Updates

Bengaluru Urban district tops the list of positive cases, with a total of 4,04,183, followed by Mysuru 53,967 and Ballari 39,226. Among discharges too, Bengaluru Urban tops the list with 3,95,344, followed by Mysuru 52,764 and Ballari 38,596.

At least six people were killed in a blast at a quarry site at Hirenagaveli village, Chikkaballapur district in Karnataka, after a bunch of gelatin sticks exploded in the wee hours of Tuesday. Two people have been arrested in connection with the incident. As per the reports, the blast occurred when gelatin sticks were being transported in a vehicle. A case has been registered in Peresandra police station and police are investigating.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); + 91-80-4684-8600 / 6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger / WhatsApp – +91 97777 77684, Voice call – 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

Karnataka Bengaluru Coronavirus February 23 Highlights