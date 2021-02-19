Bengaluru COVID-19 Latest News, Lockdown 6.0 Guidelines, Corona Virus Cases Today News Updates

Cumulatively, Bengaluru has reported 4,03,027 infections, 4,441 deaths, 3,94,472 discharges, including 121 on Thursday, and 4,113 active cases. Besides Bengaluru which reported four deaths, Dharwad and Tumakuru districts accounted for one each. There were zero infections and fatalities in Bagalkote, Ballari, Chikkamagaluru, Haveri and Kodagu whereas, one infection and zero fatality was reported in Chamarajanagar and Koppal.

As many as 59,635 tests were done on Thursday, taking the total tests so far to 1.81 crore, the department added.

Here are a few contacts that might come in handy for you in emergency situations:

COVID-19 related queries / emergencies / clarifications: 104 (toll free); + 91-80-4684-8600 / 6669-2000 | Home Quarantine-related queries: Telegram messenger / WhatsApp – +91 97777 77684, Voice call – 080 45451111 | BBMP control room: 080-22221188 In case of power disruptions, contact BESCOM: 1912. If the water supply is hit in your area, contact BWSSB: 1916

