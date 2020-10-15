Berger Paints Joins hands with IIT Guwahati to fight the Covid-19 Pandemic

As the nation prepares to return to normalcy, India’s leading paints company Berger Paints today announced the launch of BreatheEasy Safe 24, Multi Surface Protector, which protects surfaces from germs, bacteria and Covid like viruses for 24 hours. It’s an alcohol free, environment friendly product designed on the Nano Silver Technology.

As the Covid Pandemic hit the country, the Government wanted the research institutes and corporates to bring our innovative solutions to help fight the coronavirus pandemic. India has over the course of the past few months led the way in innovating products and BreatheEasy Safe 24 is a revolutionary step in the same journey.

Elated on the occasion of launch, Mr. Abhijit Roy, MD & CEO Berger Paints explained – “Berger Paints has always been a front runner in innovating customer centric products. Safe 24 is another testament to our core philosophy of innovation. With economic activities gradually picking up, there was an evolving demand for a product that can protect for a longer duration. It was a pleasure to bring prestigious Indian Institute of Technology Guwahati’s ( IIT-G) technology to the Indian consumer as it catered to a big need gap. We are sure that Safe 24 will be of great assistance to the people and Government in these trying times.”

The project was developed by a group of scientists at IIT Guwahati which was led by Prof. Biman B. Mandal. Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Mandal added “Safe 24 is different from normal alcohol based sanitizer as it stays active for extended period of hours on the application surface. It forms a protective nano-silver coating which fights off bacteria and virus for a longer duration as validated by standard protocols. IIT Guwahati has been instrumental in designing several projects in helping the society and the nation fight Covid. We feel that this product would make our everyday lives safer in these trying time and beyond.”

Berger Paints, during the pandemic has launched several hygiene products to suit the need of an Indian customer. Safe 24 is another such product which solves the conundrum of extended protection from bacteria and virus. As more and more people are stepping out of their homes, personal hygiene becomes pivotal in arresting the spread of coronavirus until a vaccine is found.

About BreatheEasy Safe 24

BreatheEasy Safe 24 gives assured 24 hour protection from a wide variety of bacteria and viruses including Covid like virus with a single use only and can be used on wide variety of hard and soft surfaces. It is non-toxic, environment friendly, alcohol free product and is non-flammable in nature. It is a perfect solution to the problem of sanitizing surfaces again and again currently being addressed by Alcohol based Surface Disinfectants.