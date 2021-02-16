Bhagavad Gita, the Prime Minister’s picture will fly in space by pressing the satellite Why Bhagavad Gita, photo of PM Narendra Modi, names of 25,000 citizens will be taken to space | national

The Bhagavad Gita, the name and picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the names of about 25,000 people will be launched into space by clicking on the satellite.

#NewDelhi: The Bhagavad Gita, the name and picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the names of about 25,000 people will be launched into the distant space by clicking on the satellite. Preparations have already begun in earnest. If all goes well, the satellite will launch into space on the morning of February 26 from the Satish Dhawan Space Research Center in Sriharikota by launching a PSLV-C-51 (Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle) rocket. Named Satish Dhawan Satellite or SD SAT (Satish Dhawan Satellite / SD SAT). But suddenly Gita, what is the reason for sending the name and picture of the Prime Minister?

These satellites have been made on the soil of the country by the entrepreneurs of the country. This was explained in detail by the founder and CEO of the satellite manufacturer company SpaceKidz India. Mrs. Keshan (Srimathy Kesan). In an interview with Hindustan Times, he said that new plans have been made to send names to the mission since it was sealed. Ordinary people were asked to submit their names to be sent into space. Within a week, about 25,000 names were found. Of these, 1,000 names came from outside the country. Even, a school in Chennai sent the names of everyone in their institution. It has been decided to send all these names into space in order to maintain this attraction and curiosity of the people. Because from now on every person in the country will become a partner in space missions.

The Bhagavad Gita is also being sent to the satellite. The satellite manufacturer has also shown the reason behind this. Ms. Kesh says the idea came to her mind from other space missions. He said the Bible had been sent to space before. American astronaut Buzz Aldrin recently took the Bible to the Apollo 11 Lunar Module. This is the first time he has taken any scripture out of the world in this way. The Bhagavad Gita is being sent from that source.

According to Keshan, the name and picture of Prime Minister Narendra Modi have been placed on the top panel of the satellite. Behind this is the message of the self-reliant India campaign and the Prime Minister’s multiple initiatives to that end. The biggest thing is that everything from electronics to circuit systems, including the satellite, is built on the soil of the country. Therefore, this initiative has been taken keeping in mind the need for a self-reliant India. In addition to these, ISRO’s chairperson Dr. on the bottom panel of the satellite. K Sivan and Scientific Secretary. And the name of Umamaheswaran (R Umamaheswaran) will also be given.

Note that the satellite was developed by SpaceKidz India. The satellite has three payloads. A pay-load space will be used to observe radiation, a magnetosphere to be measured, and a third to be used as a low power wide area communication network.

Published by:Rukmini Mazumder First published:February 16, 2021, 5:07 PM IST

