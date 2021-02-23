Bhoot Police new poster: Saif, Arjun, Yami and Jacqueline turn ghostbusters, film out on Sept 10

Bhoot Police, starring Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor, Jacqueline Fernandez and Yami Gautam in the lead roles, is all set to release in the theaters. The film, directed by Pawan Kirpalani, will ‘arrive in the cinemas’ on September 10. The makers also shared an interesting and spooky poster, which reveals the theme of the film. The poster features the actors but they have their back towards the camera.

The poster, which has ‘Get ready to scream with laughter’ as its logline, has Jacqueline holding a whip, Yami looking for a ghost with the help of a lantern and Arjun ready for the hunt with a spear. Saif Ali Khan looks like the chief of the team.

Earlier, in a statement, director Kripalani said, “Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and I are excited to bring this spooky adventure comedy on the celluloid for everyone to experience the thrills and laughs on the big screen.”

On casting Arjun and Saif in the movie, he said, “I am thrilled to have Saif and Arjun come together for this entertaining feature. Both of them will be seen bringing their trademark fun elements to the brand new avatars they will portray in this film. ”

The cast and crew of Bhoot Police completed the shoot of the film on February 5. The film is produced by Ramesh Taurani, Akshai Puri and co-produced by Jaya Taurani.

Apart from Bhoot Police, Yami Gautam will also appear in Abhishek Bachchan‘s Dasvi. The film was announced on Monday. Saif, who embraced parenthood for the second time recently, has magnum-opus Adipurush in his kitty. He will also be seen in Bunty Aur Babli 2.

Arjun Kapoor has Sandeep Aur Pinky Fareer set for a theatrical release. Jacqueline has begun shooting for Akshay Kumar‘s Bachchan Pandey.