Bhor royal Chintamanrao passes away
HH Shrimant Chintamanrao alias Abaraje Pantsachiv, the 13th descendant of the erstwhile princely state of Bhor, died early Monday morning due to age-related problems, family sources said. He was 85.

Chintamanrao was the chairman of the Bhor Education Society. A keen sportsperson, he captained the Pune University cricket team in 1955-56. He was also a tennis player.

An active member of the Rotary Club, he had restarted the tradition of the now-famous Ram Navmi festival in Bhor on a large scale in 1980 with royal pomp and splendor.

He is survived by his wife Surmilaraje, three sons Rajeshraje, Deepakraje, and Yogeshraje, daughters-in-law and grandchildren. ENS

