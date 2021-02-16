Big accident: Passenger bus lost control in the canal! At least 32 dead in Madhya Pradesh national

At least 32 people lost their lives in this horrific accident.

# Sidhi: In Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh, the passenger bus lost control and fell straight into the canal. At least 32 people lost their lives in this horrific accident. Another 16 people were admitted to a nearby hospital in critical condition.

Sources said the bus was coming from Satna to Sidhi district around 7.30 am on Tuesday. The accident took place in Rampur Niyakin area on the way. The bus was supposed to divert from Chuia Valley, but the driver changed lanes to avoid traffic jams. After a while, the bus lost control and fell into the canal of Bansagar Dam. SDRF team reached the spot with a crane. Several were rescued and sent to hospital. The driver of the bus miraculously survived. However, a nearby hospital pronounced at least 32 dead.

Police allege that the bus had 32 seats but at least 54 people got on the bus. The SDRF team is also talking about the possibility of increasing the death toll.

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivnath Chauhan spoke to state Transport Minister Govinda Singh Rajput about the issue. He has canceled all meetings for now.

In a video message, he expressed deep grief over the incident and announced compensation of Rs 5 lakh to the family of the deceased.

