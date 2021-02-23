Birthday boy Aly Goni: If not votes, I did win hearts on Bigg Boss 14

Aly Goni may not have won Bigg Boss 14, but he won over the love of his life – Jasmin Bhasin– in the show. Apart from that, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor also formed a strong friendship with Rubina Dilaik and Rahul Vaidya, which, according to him, he will cherish for life.

As the actor turns 30 on Tuesday, he has flown to Jammu to spend time with his family. In an exclusive chat with indianexpress.com, Aly shared, “It’s a milestone year for me. Also, since I have been away for so long from them, I have decided to be with my family on my birthday. Jasmin will also be joining me. ”

The actor further shared about his Bigg Boss 14 journey, the best and worst moments and what he is taking back from the show.

Excerpts from the conversation

How disappointing was it to receive the least number of votes among the finalists?

It was a little saddening but you can’t help it. Honestly, if not votes, I have got so much love from the audience. And that makes up for it. I really feel blessed and happy with the way people have been responding to my journey.

Rahul is a bestie, and you also share a strong bond with Rubina. What’s your take on her winning the show after defeating Rahul?

I did want Rahul to win but I was equally happy seeing Rubina take the trophy. She has also given so much to the show, and deserved the win.

Many feel that if you had been on the show from the start, you would have definitely won. Do you regret your decision of joining midway?

If I hadn’t come on this season, I don’t think I would have ever done Bigg Boss. I have been offered the show many times but I was never interested. This time, I came in only to support Jasmin and not fight for the trophy.

There’s a saying that if you can’t be the king, be the king maker. You always seemed to be more interested in pushing Rahul and Jasmin ahead.

I don’t think so and I never even thought about how I should play the game. I just wanted to be myself. The other reality shows that I did – Khatron Ke Khiladi and Nach Baliye 9 requires one to rehearse, put in a lot of effort and give one’s best. This is a personality-driven show, and I wanted people to love me for who I am. Honestly, I have always been protective and supportive of my friends in real life too. And Rahul and Jasmin both made their ways on the show themselves. As for the saying, I think I was the true king in the house as no one ever challenged me.

Not the trophy but what are you taking back home from Bigg Boss 14?

So many memories and a lot of respect. Everyone is telling me that I entered with a clean image, and going back the same way. In a show like Bigg Boss, that’s quite a task. If not votes, I did win hearts, and that’s more important to me.

Before entering Bigg Boss, you told us that Jasmin and you are just friends. When did you realize it was love?

After a long time in the house, and it was amazing. I am so happy that we both realized that it was love, and it has made our friendship even more special. I think you can’t look out for love and happiness, it just comes to you when the time is right.

It’s easier to maintain a happy relationship when you’re just two of you in a closed setup. Are you prepared to take your love in the real world?

Absolutely. I will never take a decision just like that. Honestly, I am really excited and looking forward to that experience. I want to date her, get engaged and the get married. I want to journey the entire life and its beautiful experiences with Jasmin now.

What has been the best and worst moments in Bigg Boss 14 for you?

There are a lot of best ones, but I will pick the time when I entered the house. Jasmin was so surprised, since she knows I would never do a show like this. Seeing the happiness in her face was just amazing. As for the worst, every time I had a fight or control my rage, it would get on me.

While you were in the house, you missed the release of your first web series, your best friend’s wedding and the birth of your niece. There’s a lot to catch up on now.

Yes, and all these moments were really special to me, which I was looking forward to. While I was locked in, I didn’t even know what was happening in the real world. Now I will take some time off and cherish all these experiences with my loved ones.

Rubina Dilaik won Bigg Boss 14 after defeating Rahul Vaidya.