BJP MLAs again started giving Ja Sriram slogal in the assembly before the state budget. Joy Sriram slogan inside the assembly! Before the Chief Minister read the state budget kolkata

BJP MLAs led by Manoj Tigger started protesting. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly was outraged by this incident.

#Kolkata: The Chief Minister is presenting the interim budget before the vote today. Before the budget was presented, there was a great commotion in the assembly. Even inside the assembly, the sound of Joy Sriram was heard.

State Finance Minister Amit Mitra is ill. That is why Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is presenting the budget today. The Left and the Congress have boycotted the budget. The BJP also raised the question on this day, why the Chief Minister is reading the budget. After this the tumultuous commotion began in the assembly vote.

The Chief Minister said in the context of this incident at the beginning of the presentation of the budget, no one behaves like this during the presentation of the budget. But these members of the BJP do not know anything. We say argue, discuss. Instead, 4-5 people create this situation together, then you will understand what the situation is.

By the way, today he is presenting the interim budget of 2021-22. The Chief Minister had earlier said that all decisions would be taken keeping in mind the needs of the poor in this budget. The Congress and the Left have already boycotted this budget.

Published by:Swaralipi Dasgupta First published:February 5, 2021, 4:46 PM IST

