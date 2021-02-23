BJP, RLD supporters clash at Muzaffarnagar during Balyan visit

Clashes erupted at a village in Uttar Pradesh’s Muzaffarnagar between BJP and RLD supporters following BJP MP Dr Sanjeev Balyan’s visit to the area on Monday.

The clashes occurred a day after slogans were raised against Balyan while he was visiting farmers in Shamli.

Police said Balyan was visiting a family for a condolence function when an argument took place among the two party’s supporters. The argument escalated and clashes erupted, said police and local residents.

The residents of the village intervened and drove away the sparring parties.

“The MP had come to a house in Soram for a prayer meet. An argument broke out among local supporters of both parties. A scuffle took place and few people received minor injuries. We are in the process of filing an FIR as both sides will be submitting a written complaint. There is no law-and-order situation presently in the village, ”said an official from Shahpur Police Station.

Soon after the incident, RLD leader Jayant Chaudhary tweeted pictures of injured locals stating, “A fight took place between BJP supporters and farmers. If you can’t talk to farmers, at least behave properly. Respect the farmers. How long will villagers tolerate goons trying to explain the law to them? ”

Balyan responded by saying that he was making a personal visit and the clashes were a pre-planned conspiracy by RLD leaders. “I was visiting a house in Soram since a person had died thirteen days ago. It was a personal visit… As I was sitting, some RLD workers came and tried to disturb the atmosphere by clashing with locals. They were eventually driven away. Even Jayant Chaudhary’s tweet had a timing. It’s just an effort to make sure the atmosphere is tense, ”he said.