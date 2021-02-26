BJP takes aim at AAP during bypoll roadshow, faces protests over crime against minor girl

A BJP roadshow in support of its candidate in the upcoming MCD bypolls ran into protests in Kalyanpuri Friday, with some residents venting their ire over the abduction and murder of a girl child in the area.

The AAP also waded into the controversy, with Kalkaji MLA Atishi alleging that the Delhi Police was busy protecting BJP leaders instead of solving the crime. Police said it has arrested four accused in connection with the case.

The girl was kidnapped on February 23 by a neighbor identified by police as a cab driver. “His aides are also complicit in the crime. They took her to Tibra in Uttar Pradesh. All of them have been arrested and the weapon used to commit the murder has been recovered, ”DCP Deepak Yadav said.

A police officer said the accused panicked after locals started calling him and killed the girl with an iron rod. “He claims the movie Apaharan inspired him to commit the abduction,” the officer said.

Addressing a press conference, Atishi said, “The question is what the Delhi Police was doing for the past three days despite having proof about the kidnapper. Police were protecting BJP leaders. When BJP MP from East Delhi Gautam Gambhir reached the area, Delhi Police was busy protecting him. When Delhi BJP chief Adesh Gupta went to the area, the Delhi Police was busy protecting him. ”

However, police insisted there was no delay in the investigation.

During the day, BJP leaders including its Delhi unit chief Adesh Gupta, East Delhi MP Gautam Gambhir, BJP national general secretary Bhupendra Yadav and Northeast Delhi MP and former Delhi BJP president Manoj Tiwari took out roadshows in the area.

Gupta said the AAP government is “running only on the basis of false promises and propaganda”. Yadav, who took out a rally at Trilokpuri, said the Delhi government is not implementing the Central government schemes, such as the old-age pension or Ayushman Bharat.

The bypolls will be held on February 28. Polls are being held in two wards under North Delhi Municipal Corporation (NDMC) – Shalimar Bagh and Rohini-C – and three under the East Delhi Municipal Corporation – Trilokpuri, Kalyanpuri and Chauhan Bangar.

The bypolls are being touted as the “semi-final” to the 2022 MCD polls.