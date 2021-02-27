BJP vehicles ‘vandalized’; Ghosh promises 1-phase election if party voted in

A DAY after the Election Commission announced the poll schedule for the Assembly elections, BJP Allegedly that its campaign vehicles were vandalized by TMC supporters in Kolkata on Saturday.

Meanwhile, at a ‘chai pe charcha’ session, state BJP president Dilip Ghosh slammed West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for raising questions over eight-phase Assembly elections, and said it was required because of the “political violence unleashed by the ruling TMC”. . He said his party would ensure single-phase poll if voted to power.

“Our National President JP Nadda had flagged off 30 vehicles to travel all over the state… some of these vehicles were parked in our godown. At around 11.15 pm, a group of TMC goons entered the premises and carried out vandalism, damaging the vehicles, smashing the glass, stealing mobile, laptop, LED screens. The security guard was assaulted badly and is currently being treated, ”the BJP wrote to the Election Commission.

Alleging that “this is a clear violation of our right to peacefully participate in the electoral process,” the party said an FIR has been registered.

“They keep saying khela hobe, this is the khela they speak about,” said Rahul Sinha, former national secretary of the BJP, who visited the spot.

“A complaint has been received, we are looking into it,” said an official who did not want to be named.

Meanwhile, a section of BJP supporters alleged that the party’s’ Parivartan Yatra‘was stopped by police at the Baguihati area in Kolkata Saturday morning.

A senior officer of the Baguihati police station claimed that there was no permission for the program.

Reacting to Ghosh’s assertion, Trinamool Congress MP Saugata Roy wondered if a political party can make a decision on holding election.

(With PTI)