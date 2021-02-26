BJP wrestles 1 seat from Cong in AMC after recounting

BJP candidate from Kubernagar ward in Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) Gitaba Chavda was declared the winner on Friday after recounting of votes by the State Election Commission (SEC). Earlier, Congress candidate Jagdish Mohanani was declared the winner on February 23. With this seat count of the BJP has gone up from 159 to 160, taking the Congress tally down from 25 to 24.

After Gitaba raised objections and appealed to the SEC for recounting, it was revealed that the counting of votes of the ninth round was not done.

This also makes the Kubernagar the only AMC ward to have a panel of three women councilors. The total number of women councilors have also gone up from from 96 to 97 out of total 192 seats across 48 wards. Since the 2015 civic body elections after delimitation of wards, the reservation for women was increased from 33 to 50 per cent.

The earlier result had declared all Congress candidates to have won the Kubernagar ward. However, with Friday’s development, the panel will have one BJP councilor. The other three Congress candidates elected from the ward are two from reserved seats for women-Urmilaben Parmar and Kaminidevi Jha, and Nikul Tomar.

The revised order by the SEC states that “in the previous order Jagdish Mohanani was declared elected on the fourth unreserved seat who is declared to have lost”.

In 2015, Kubernagar ward had an all-BJP panel. In the previous term, it was the Viratnagar ward that had three women councilors.