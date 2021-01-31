BJP’s Howrah meeting insulted the national anthem! Explosive allegations against Abhishek Banerjee kolkata

Banerjee brought explosive allegations. Abhishek Banerjee also posted a video as proof.

#Kolkata: Banerjee alleged that the national anthem was insulted at the BJP’s Mahayogadan Mela in Dumurjola, Howrah. Abhishek Banerjee also posted a video as proof.

Abhishek Bandyopadhyay brought the allegation to the fore and wrote on Twitter that those who speak nationalism cannot sing the national anthem. So will you apologize?

But exactly where is the insult? The video shows Shuvendu Adhikari and Rajiv Bandyopadhyay singing the national anthem while standing with fertilizer. Cut the rhythm in the second line. Instead of ‘Janaganmangaldayak Joy Hey’, the BJP leaders can be heard chanting the phrase ‘Janganmanadhinayak Joy Hey’ again. In this context, News18 Bangla did not verify the authenticity of the video.

Those preaching about Patriotism & Nationalism can’t even sing our National Anthem correctly.



<!– Loading… –>

This is the party which claims to uphold India’s honor and pride! SHAMEFUL! Will narendramodi @AmitShah @ BJP4India apologize for this “Anti-National” Act?#BJPInsultsNationalAnthem pic.twitter.com/fgdCEMPisk – Abhishek Banerjee (abhishekaitc) January 31, 2021

Like some political observers, religious polarization on the one hand, and patriotism on the other, are the BJP’s weapons in organizational expansion throughout the country. Abhishek Banerjee is trying to defeat the Gerua camp with their weapons. Abhishek even demanded an apology from the BJP for this.

Rajiv Banerjee and Prabir Ghoshal joined the BJP at Amit Shah’s residence in New Delhi on Saturday. Then there was the official joining ceremony in Dumurjola. From there Rajiv-Shuvendu gave the message of forming a double engine government. Amit Shah said from this meeting that the communists had destroyed Bengal, or that defeat was called by Mamata Banerjee’s government. Amit Shah’s argument on leaving the party was, “People are leaving the grassroots because today the party with mother-land-people’s slogans is going on.”

The BJP was content to create the long-awaited frame. The BJP is preparing to move to Kolkata and South 24 Parganas, especially after the break-up in Howrah. But within a few hours, Abhishek found a weapon to confront the confident Gerua forces, to see what the Bengal BJP said in response.

<!– bharat matronay static ads start

bharat matronay static ads end –>



Published by:Arka Deb First published:January 31, 2021, 5:51 PM IST

<!–



First published:

–>