BJP’s proposal to waive property tax held back

THE SHIV Sena and the BJP have been at loggerheads over the proposal of property tax waiver for houses measuring 500 to 700 sq ft in Mumbai.

On Thursday, in the BMC improvement committee meeting, the BJP demanded to clear a proposal of property tax waiver for houses up to 700 sq ft. Committee chairperson Sadanand Parab, however, refused to clear the proposal and said it would be discussed later. Following this, BJP corporators staged a walk-out from the meeting.

In 2018, BJP leader Manoj Kotak moved a notice of motion demanding property tax waiver for houses measuring between 500 sq ft and 700 sq ft. Improvement committee member and BJP leader Vinod Mishra demanded discussion on the same proposal.

“Shiv Sena is giving benefits to builders by providing concession in premiums in the name of Covid-19 but not making a decision. Mumbai residents are suffering due to the delay caused by the Sena, which is in power in the state as well as the BMC, ”Mishra said.

He also alleged that the Congress supported the Shiv Sena during the discussion. Congress corporator Ashraf Azami and member of the improvement committee said he supported the BJP’s proposal of property tax waiver on houses measuring 700 square feet.

“In the last two years, the BJP did not bother to speak a word on this proposal. Even though they were in power till 2019, no efforts were made. However, I have supported the proposal since it was in the public interest. “