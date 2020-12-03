Black Brick Café opens doors in the City of joy!

The long awaited ‘Modern-Meets Vintage Café’, the Black Brick opened doors on Monday, 30th November, 2020 to welcome the culinary tribes of Kolkata for a whole new café and dine-in experience. Located strategically at the heart of the city, the cafe is housed on an old colonial-style building that was built in the British era, over 150 years ago in Elgin Road.

The archaic setting of the interiors laced with modern accents set the tone for a modish ambience. Beside the classics, the unique food and beverage menu at Black Brick Café is designed to turn heads amongst the city’s culinary enthusiasts, with contemporary American and innovative Italian cuisine along with a limited section offering Asian fare. This 78-seater outlet is spread across an area of 1650 sq. ft., bringing in a fresh perspective to the collection of cafés in the city, Black Brick Café is sure to become Kolkata’s favorite new corner for a quick catch-up or a tête-à-tête over curated brews and special Black Brick bites.

Sporting a fun and laid-back atmosphere, the café offers a menu that spoils once for choices. With a wide selection of nibbles and mains, the cuisine that is offered ranges from American to Italian, with a touch of Asian. Their burgers, pizzas, pastas and sandwiches are all served with a unique twist, boasting of textures and flavours that are sure to take your taste buds on an adventure. Some of their signature dishes include ‘Bansal Babu’, ‘Ms. Mukherjee’, ‘Smoked Grilled Chicken Burger’, ‘The Black Brick Monster’, ‘The Polo Black Pepper Sizzler’, ‘Truffle Shuffle Pizza’ and the ‘BB Special Cheese Garlic Bread’ and ‘Penne Vodka Pasta’ to name a few. The ‘Gooey Mud Pie’ and the ‘Chocolate Brownie’ deserve special mention when it comes to a sinful ending.

The wide array of beverages consisting of an eclectic selection of teas, coffees, shakes and mocktails superbly compliment the brands food delicacies. Moreover, the café also offers a dedicated section for hookah lovers. Set in a relaxed and enjoyable ambience, this café makes for the perfect spot for college-goers, young professionals, office groups and families to unwind.

Vishal Marwaha & Vishesh Marwaha, Founder & Owner, Black Brick Cafe, said, “After much anticipation, we are delighted to launch Black Brick Café. With the evolving consumer palate, guests are constantly looking to experiment with something new and exclusive. With the experience that we have garnered in the F&B industry, we hope to drive the brand towards heights that inspire.”

Black Brick Cafe even offers a stellar home delivery service under the brand name “Fat Mamma’s”. The delivery menu is an offshoot of the café menu, focusing mostly on popular quick-service items such as pizzas, burgers, pastas and sandwiches.

With detailed safety and hygiene measures to protect the health and wellbeing of its valued patrons, Black Brick Café invites one and all for a safe experience in refined tastes and gastronomical adventures. So, come over to Kollkata’s newest favourite destination for food that will blow you off your feet.

Address: 60/2 Chowringhee Road, Alexandra Court, Kolkata – 700020

Café Operational Hours: 12 pm – 12 am

Delivery Operational Hours: 12pm – 2am

For Reservation, Call: +91 7605033098

For Direct Order, Call: +91 9674927964

Delivery partners: Swiggy & Zomato

Meal for two: Rs. 800++ taxes