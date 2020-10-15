Blue Dart ropes in Network Advertising as its Creative and Media partner to communicate its edge in Express Logistics

Blue Dart, India’s leading express logistics service provider and part of the Deutsche Post DHL Group (DPDHL) has been consistent in its support to the nation in the fight against the pandemic. Blue Dart as the Trade Facilitator of the Nation ensured that life doesn’t come to a standstill by safeguarding and ensuring the delivery of critical shipments across the country. In keeping with its commitment to its philosophy, Blue Darters have been working tirelessly to guarantee the continuity of the mission critical supply chain since the time the country has been gripped by the pandemic.

While Blue Dart continued to make a huge difference in the market, it was also time to reach out to the end consumers and share with them the brand’s value proposition.

Blue Dart has roped in Network Advertising to manage this task. The agency, has launched an intriguing ad campaign highlighting facets that give Blue Dart an edge in the logistics sector.

Commenting on the association and ad campaign launch, Mr. Ketan Kulkarni CMO & Head – Business Development, Blue Dart, said “With a strong legacy of over 37 years, Blue Dart has built a solid customer base across diverse industry verticals such as Banking, Financial Services, Insurance, Pharmaceuticals, Medical Equipment, Consumer Electronics, Automotive, e-commerce etc attributed to its exceptional customer service and customized solutions to every logistics needs. At Blue Dart, we have transported tons of essential shipments since the nation-wide lockdown by working round the clock to assure an uninterrupted supply across domestic and international markets. Our latest ad campaign plays on these strengths and highlights our commitment & resilience.” He added, “We are elated to work with Network Advertising as a part of the Blue Dart family. We are certain that our collaboration with Network Advertising will help deliver impactful campaigns backed by our value proposition and their expertise.”

Commenting on winning the account Vinod Nair, Managing Director, Network Advertising said that “We are extremely delighted to have Blue Dart back in our fold after a brief gap. Blue Dart’s addition as a client clearly reinstates its belief in our ability to understand their business. It also is a vote of confidence in our sound strategic thinking along with the team’s execution and creative capabilities. We look forward to working with the Blue Dart family.”

The ad campaign showcases three TVCs, conceptualized and developed by Network Advertising.

Shayondeep Pal, Chief Creative Officer, Network Advertising said, “To work on a brand like Blue Dart is always exciting as historically they have done some stellar work. Also, Blue Dart has a fantastic value proposition which no other domestic express courier company can claim. And that’s the reason when anything critical needs to be shipped, people say, ‘Blue Dart IT.’ We wanted to make Blue Dart a verb. So, what did we do?

Often, our world comes to a standstill when critical shipments don’t reach us on time. It could be life-saving drugs or a much-awaited visa or a television. The idea, therefore, was to use freeze frame as a visual metaphor to highlight the stoppage of action at the receiver’s end. As soon as the shipment arrives, the world unfreezes and goes back to normal, thus underlining the idea – ‘We move so your world can move.’ The film was shot under strict Covid protocol in Mumbai. The approach was to keep the feel as organic as possible, without leaning much towards computer graphics. Music plays an important role here as it accentuates the drama of ‘statue,’ popularized on the internet.”

The campaign will take a multimedia approach and will be promoted across various platforms including traditional and digital mediums. The TVCs have been rolled out across multiple business & news channels and is being digitally activated on Facebook, Instagram, YouTube & Hotstar as well as new age media such as Inshorts to ensure extensive reach.