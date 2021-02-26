BMTC likely to hike bus fare soon, says Karnataka transport minister

The Bengaluru Metropolitan Transport Corporation (BMTC) buses fare may be hiked soon, according to Deputy Chief Minister and Transport Minister Laxman Savadi.

The corporation had suffered huge losses due to the Covid 19 pandemic and the increase in fuel prices, following which the BMTC had proposed a hike in the range of 18 to 20%, said Savadi.

The minister, however, clarified that the ticket fare of other transport corporations like Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC), North Eastern Karnataka Road Transport Corporation and North Western Karnataka Road Transport Corporation will not be hiked since the ticket rates had been increased by 12. % last year. The BMTC fares were hiked last time in 2014-15.

All four state transport corporations incurred losses due to the Covid-19 pandemic lockdown and the increase in fuel prices. Losses incurred by the corporations increased to Rs 2,720 crore after the pandemic, according to transport officials.

The minister also said that cab aggregators like Ola and Uber have also sought permission to increase the fare.

Meanwhile, starting from Friday, the KSRTC along with other transport corporations are starting cargo services. Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa inaugurated ‘Namma Cargo’ services on Friday morning at Vidhana Soudha.

This is the first time the state transport department is venturing into the parcel and cargo business.