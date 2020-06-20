Bolly & Tolly Star Saswata at the Burnt Garlic inside Priya cinema reopens after Lock Down

Burnt Garlic has re-opened its doors to the patrons of food connoisseurs of Kolkata and is following mandatory golden rules Physical Distancing, Thermal Screening at the Entry, Stringent Personal Hygiene and Deep Cleaning & Sanitation.

The first day after the lockdown saw the presence of film actor Saswata Chatterjee and his wife Mohua along with Producer Director Arindam and wife Shukla Sil.

Chef Gavin Baptist also informed that the entire dining process has been made contactless with guests being able to book tables from home followed by a contact less entry by scanning the QR code at the entrance thereby eliminating any contact with the staff and for ordering food at the table scanning QR code shall reduce any paper contact shall be available to the guests Burnt Garlic, known for its pork platters, Burmese, Indonasean, Thai platters as well shall also be available.

A meal for two would cost appx Rs. 1,200 (inclusive of tax)