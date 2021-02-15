Bollywood actor Sachin Joshi who purchased Vijay Mallyas Goa villa arrested in Omkar Realty case rc, big scam of financial fraud leaked, actor Sachin Joshi caught in ED crime

Tendulkar has reportedly been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in a financial fraud case involving Mumbai’s Omkar Reality Group. The ED took him into custody shortly after his arrest on Sunday.

#Mumbai: Businessman and Bollywood actor Sachin Joshi has been arrested by the Enforcement Directorate (ED). Tendulkar has reportedly been taken into custody for his alleged involvement in a financial fraud case involving Mumbai’s Omkar Reality Group. The ED took him into custody shortly after his arrest on Sunday.

Sachin Joshi is a familiar face in Bollywood. He has acted in several Hindi films. The list includes ‘Azaan’, ‘Mumbai Mirror’, ‘Jackpot’ with Sunny Leone. He also made headlines a few days ago for buying Vijay Malia’s Goa Bungalow Kingfisher Villa. In 2016, the price of this villa was 63 crore rupees.

Tendulkar campaigned for the JMJ group. The ED has arrested Tendulkar on suspicion of fraud and deception in the group’s financial transactions. The same thing happened with Omkar Reality Group. He was scheduled to be arraigned in the Prevention of Money Laundering Court (PMLA) in Mumbai on Monday. For five days, the ED has been searching the JMJ company and Sachin’s house. After that, it was decided to arrest Sachin. The accused are involved in hospitality, construction, beverage factories and betel spice manufacturing.

Earlier, Omkar, one of the biggest builders in Mumbai, also raided the office of Realty. Allegedly, the agency has borrowed about Rs 450 crore from Yes Bank for the Slam Rehabilitation Authority (SRA). But that money was not given. The ED searched seven homes and three offices. ED has also arrested Omkar Group chairman Kamal Gupta and managing director Babulal Verma on charges of financial fraud.

Published by:Raima Chakraborty First published:February 15, 2021, 6:16 PM IST

