Bollywood super couple Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan open their New Delhi home on Airbnb

Bollywood icon Shah Rukh Khan (SRK) and his celebrated interior designer wife, Gauri Khan have officially become Airbnb hosts by offering a once in a lifetime stay in their Delhi home. In homage to Shah Rukh’s signature pose from over 30 years of Bollywood superstardom, the “Home with Open Arms” campaign will give residents of India a chance to stay in the Khan family’s genteel home.

Located in the leafy neighborhood of Panchsheel Park in South Delhi, the Khan’s home is exquisitely designed in Gauri’s warm, inimitable style. Though the power duo now reside in Mumbai, their Delhi home remains a special place of deep nostalgia as they raised their three children there and continue to use the property when visiting the capital city. Filled with personal keepsakes and mementos from their many travels around the world, the Khan home is a reflection of Shah Rukh and Gauri’s journey together, first as a couple, then as a family.

An oasis of peace in bustling Delhi, the Khan home is marked by bold hues, an abundance of warm, natural light from many windows and an impressive art collection. Richly textured walls, colorful tapestries, and glittering chandeliers cast an inviting glow. Floor-to-ceiling French doors open to an expansive garden filled with flowers of many hues. The most telling design element, however, is a deeply personal aesthetic that captures the family’s many memories over the years. Photographs and knick-knacks line a wall in the master bedroom – son Aryan’s first badminton racket; daughter Suhana’s make-up brushes and the butterflies she collected; son AbRam’s first birthday gift of an exquisite silver mirror and comb; original negatives of Shah Rukh Khan’s favorite film. Another wall is adorned with the handmade cards exchanged by Shah Rukh and Gauri during their early days of courtship. It is these personal touches, more than anything, that make this house such a welcoming place to call home.

The “Home with Open Arms” campaign will offer guests the rare opportunity to relive the nostalgia of Bollywood’s star couple. Launching on November 18, residents of India can apply for a chance to win the overnight stay which will take place on February 13, 2021. The winning duo will experience a curated itinerary developed by Gauri, enjoy a lavish meal at home filled with the Khan’s favorite foods, revel in a movie marathon of Shah Rukh Khan’s favorite films and his biggest box office hits, and receive personalized keepsakes from the family as souvenirs to take home.

Speaking about Delhi and their partnership with Airbnb, Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan said, “The city of Delhi holds a special place in our hearts and will always be home for us. Each visit brings back cherished memories of our early days here and we are absolutely thrilled to partner with Airbnb to host guests in our Delhi home. Airbnb has made us feel at home throughout our travels across the world and we are excited to open the doors of our own home through this exclusive partnership.”

Commenting about the campaign, Amanpreet Singh Bajaj, General Manager – Airbnb India, Southeast Asia, Hong Kong and Taiwan said, “Airbnb offers unique and unforgettable experiences for guests around the world. Today, we are thrilled to partner with Gauri and Shah Rukh Khan on a very special campaign that offers unprecedented access to their home in Delhi. Fans across generations and geographies have long followed the journey of this iconic Bollywood couple, and this rare opportunity to be welcomed into their home is possible only on Airbnb.”