Navigation
BPF to be a part of ‘Grand Alliance’ against BJP in Assam
National News

BPF to be a part of ‘Grand Alliance’ against BJP in Assam

2 min read


The Bodoland People’s Front (BPF), a part of the BJP-led Assam government, on Saturday said it will join the ‘Grand Alliance’ helmed by the Congress to contest the upcoming assembly polls.

Welcoming the decision, Congress exuded confidence that the party will come back to power again.

“To work for peace, unity and development, the BPF has decided to join hands with the ‘Mahajath’ in the forthcoming Assam Assembly elections,” its chief Hagrama Mohilary tweeted.

The BPF will no longer maintain any friendly relationship or alliance with the ruling BJP, he added.

“The Asom Basao Ahok Yatra has had such massive impact across the state that our old friends, the Bodoland People’s Front, could see which way the wind is blowing. Congress is coming and we are proud to partner with the BPF, ”said Congress Campaign Committee Chairman Pradyut Bordoloi.

The BJP had earlier said it would not have any alliance with its existing ally BPF in the assembly polls.

The relations turned sour during the recent Bodoland Territorial Council elections, with the saffron party dumping the BPF and forming the council government in alliance with the UPPL and GSP.

The Congress, which was in power for 15 years in Assam since 2001, has formed a ‘Grand Alliance’ with AIUDF, CPI, CPI (M), CPI (ML) and Anchalik Gana Morcha (AGM) to contest the upcoming assembly elections.

Elections in the northeastern state will be conducted in three phases – on March 27, April 1 and April 6.

.



Source link

Desk

See author's posts

Share
Facebook Twitter Pinterest Linkedin

You May Like This --

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Kolkata Updates

Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Prabha Khaitan Foundation Launches Their Regional Language Initiative ‘Aakhar’ In Bengal, With The Release Of A Book On Shri Soumitra Chattopadhyay Titled ‘Dekhi Bismaye’

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Vintage and Super Car Show to promote Awareness on Plastic Pollution organize by Rotary club

2 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Actress Titir Ganguly is Happy After a much-deserved break

1 min read
Entertainment Kolkata Updates

Kolkata Basanta Utsav going to happen in Kolkata on 21st March,2020

1 min read
%d bloggers like this: