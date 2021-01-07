Brand ambassador Sara Ali Khan feels happy and so does her skin in the new TVC

Every day stress tends to get to most of us. We know that it’s not just our mind and mood, but also our skin that gets stressed – leaving it dull and dry. ITC Fiama Gel Bars, with the goodness of natural ingredients, help skin feel soft and happy.

In their latest TVC, Fiama’s brand ambassador, young and vivacious, Sara Ali Khan indulges in a fun Fiama bath with moisturising gel bars.

On the launch of the campaign, Sara Ali Khan, said, “Fiama personifies everything fun and vibrant for me. My bath is my time to indulge, unwind and de-stress. I think Fiama Gel Bar is such a unique offering by the brand. It brightens up my mood and my bath”

The TVC is playful and weaves in the elements of joy, positivity and mood upliftment. The narrative builds on how a hectic day leaves the body, mind and skin fatigued. Sara is surprised to hear her skin echo stress. A bath with Fiama Gel Bars uplifts her mood and leaves her skin feeling soft and moisturised.

The director of the film, Namita Roy Ghose said “It was great working on Fiama once again. We love the brand’s youthfulness and pizzazz and vitality. It was also a great pleasure to work with Sara again and have the opportunity to encounter her unique beauty and vivacity. It makes us “Happy happy happy….!”

Pallavi Chakravarti, Executive Creative Director Taproot Dentsu India “We created a campaign where Fiama Gel Bathing Bars come to the rescue of Sara’s stressed skin. We think it’s a breezy watch that puts the ‘fun’ in functional.”

Watch how Sara indulges in the joy of bathing here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qk2pNxlVXe4

Agency Credits:

Agency: Taproot Dentsu

Executive Creative Director, Taproot Dentsu, India: Pallavi Chakravarti

Director of the Film: Namita Roy Ghose