BRILLOCA INTRODUCES AN EXQUISITE NEW RANGE AT A VIRTUAL EVENT

Reiterating its commitment to tech excellence and innovation, Brilloca Limited, makers of the iconic brand Hindware, has unveiled an elegant range of contactless Sensor Faucets at a virtual launch event.

Brilloca launched the new range of Contactless Sensor faucets via a virtual event as the company is focused on the safety of their community as a top priority. The lineup included a wide range of new contactless sensor products. The launch event addressed the need for touch-free handwashing and the entailing change in consumer preference.

The elegant and comprehensive range by Hindware Italian Collection offers differentiated design appeal with the functionality of hygiene and safety for the new normal. The contactless Sensor Faucet range includes, dual sensors equipped I Sense Faucet, water output regulated Fluid Faucet, Flora Faucet with mouth-operated infrared sensorand Immacula Faucets with pre-installed vandal-resistant aerators for protection and durability.

The R&D team at Hindware Studio worked with the manufacturing team to create the innovative contactless sensor faucets which incorporate features such as infrared sensor technology. The Infrared sensors are built with autofocus which helps water to flow and does not require skin contact, thus providing optimum sanitation and clean water access. These elegant products add a calming and exquisite aesthetic charm to the decor of the bathroom and kitchen with their superior build quality and contemporary style.

Apt for residential and commercial spaces with an easy installation mechanism, the products are available at all Hindware stores across the country in the price range of INR. 5,000 to 15,000.

Commenting on the launch, Mr. Sanjay Kalra, CEO, Bath Products and Tiles, Brilloca Limited said. “We are excited to launch this new sensor faucet range from the house of Hindware. Offering ideal design and performance compatibility, the new range features stylish aesthetics allowing for greater levels of cleanliness, hygiene and water-saving capabilities.”

He further added, “As leaders in the sanitaryware and faucets segment, our first priority is to determine how we can help our customers. Currently, we are operating in an uncertain environment, therefore are launching products in the smart bathroom category which helps in touch-free hand washing and addresses the need of the hour.”

With the launch of the new contactless Sensor Faucet range, the company has enhanced its existing portfolio of touch-free products – water closets and urinals, so as to address the evolving market demand, where clean and safe practices have gained prominence.

Over the years, Hindware has emerged as India’s leading sanitaryware and faucets brand. The innovative bathroom products designed at the Hindware Design Studio brings together a perfect amalgamation of technology and aesthetics, to launch products that are aligned with the changing requirements of the customers.