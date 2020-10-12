Bring home the festive cheer with the new range of Philips Audio products

For the upcoming festive season, TPV Technology announced the launch of 9 new products across the Philips branded Soundbar and party speaker range. The new range of products are equipped with the latest innovations and ground-breaking technology, delivering a power-packed indoor experience.

The new range of products in the audio category include HTL8162, 8121, 8120, 1042, 1020 and 1021 audio soundbars. The new HTL8162 comes with premium glass design and touch panel, the 160W soundbar with compact wireless subwoofer offers superior audio quality and thumping bass to create a truly cinematic experience at home. Another exciting product that has been launched as a part of the party speaker range is the TANX200 Bluetooth party speakers with twin bass drivers for thundering bass and 14 hours play time. The speakers also have a feature where consumers can plug in their guitar and rock to the tunes of it. These speakers create a pulsating environment that gets everyone up and dancing to the party light effects. Colored lights on the speaker’s pulse in sync to the music, flash in different orders, or stay on in a steady glow.So even as people continue to remain safely home, there will be no compromise in the celebrations with the new Philips party speaker range.

These products will be available across leading ecommerce sites, Amazon and Flipkart along with offline retail channels. TPV’s current retail presence is spread across 35000+ stores with more than 200 distributors. There are also plans to enhance the robust after sales network with a target of doubling the current service centres count.

Commenting on the new launches Mr. Shailesh Prabhu, Country Head, TPV Technology India Pvt. Ltd. said, “As we continue to keep safe and stay at home, it’s time to transform your humble abode into festive zones with the new range of Philips soundbar and party speaker range. The new innovative technology with crystal clear sound from elegantly designed soundbars is the perfect for an enthralling experience during the festivities. Additionally, we are excited to launch our party speakers that will create excitement and enhance the celebrations for the consumers who love celebrating their favourite cricket team wins.”

HTL8162 Soundbar: HTL8162 soundbar is equipped with premium glass design and touch panel, the 160W soundbar with compact wireless subwoofer offers superior audio quality and thumping bass. This elegantly designed soundbar can be controlled by touch on the glass top, which further adds to the exquisite look, feel and design of this soundbar. It also includes HDMI ARC to access all sound from the TV. The soundbars are priced at INR 19,990.

HTL8121 and HTL8120 Soundbar: The soundbars, with integrated subwoofer for richer bass come with 120W output that delivers a superior audio quality and deeper thumping bass. Consumers can now immerse themselves in a cinema quality experience with features like HDMI ARC and optical to connect the sound from TV. HTL8121 and HTL8120 are priced at INR 16,990 and INR 14,990 respectively.

HTL1042and HTL1020 Soundbar: HTL1042and HTL1020 are 2.0CH soundbar with 40W and 20W respectively.They support Bluetooth wireless streaming for music devices. Priced at INR 7,990 and INR 4,990, these soundbars are easy to use with flexible placement on wall or table top.

TANX200 Party Speakers: This powerful speaker has everything consumers need to get the party started right! With powerful sound and huge, pumping bass, the room is filled with beats in seconds. 14 hours play time from a single charge lets users rock the tunes all night. Priced at INR 25,990, the speakers also come with a built-incarry handle to take the speakers wherever you wish to play.

TANX4105 and TANX4205 Party Speakers: Users get to be the life of the party with these amazing room-shaking speakers. Singing enthusiasts can plug their wireless mics and please the crowd. The speakers also sport light effects and a trolley, so the party can follow wherever the consumer goes.TANX4205 and TANX4105 are priced at INR 21,990 and INR 18,990.

About TPV Technologies: TPV is one of the world’s leading monitor and LCD TV manufacturers, along with being a consumer electronics key player in the field of audio visual digital entertainment. TPV concentrates on developing, manufacturing and marketing Philips branded TV sets (Europe, Russia, Middle East, South America, China, India and selected countries in Asia-Pacific) and audio products (all around the globe) by means of an exclusive brand license agreement with Philips. We do this by combining the design expertise of TP Vision (100% owned by TPV) and innovative Philips brand heritage with the operational excellence, flexibility and speed of TPV Technology. With these combined strengths, we bring high-quality TV sets to the market: smart and easy to use with sophisticated styling. We believe in creating products that offer a superior audio and visual experience for consumers. With Philips TVs, TPV is a global leader in the hospitality market.

TPV has 11 production sites, 28 brand offices, 3 R&D centers and employs close to 32,000 people in several locations around the globe. We have been able to drive our growth over the years by leveraging our economies of scale and core competencies in R&D, manufacturing, logistic efficiency and quality.