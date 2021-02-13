BSF out of the house, under surveillance in Delhi Mahua Maitra? Complaints of Trinamool MPs 7 Mahua Moitra Claims She is Under Surveillance in Delhi national

Navigation
#Delhi: Armed security guards have been deployed outside his home in Delhi This was demanded by Trinamool MP Mahua Maitra Krishnanagar MP alleges that he is being monitored

Mahua Maitra alleged that three armed BSF security guards were deployed outside his residence in Delhi. Mahua has written to the Delhi Police Commissioner urging him to withdraw the security guards immediately. He also posted a picture of the letter on Twitter

In a letter to Delhi Police Commissioner SN Srivastava, Mahua claimed that a station officer of Barakhamba Road police station came to meet him on February 12. Shortly afterwards, security guards were deployed outside his house

In the letter, Mahua complained, “Looking at the behavior of these armed officers, it seems that they are keeping an eye on me when I am leaving the house and entering.” I feel like I’m being monitored. ” In the letter, Mahua reminded that every citizen has the right to protect personal privacy

Mahua claimed that he had learned from the investigation that the three BSF jawans had been deployed from Barakhamba Road police station for his safety. “I am an ordinary citizen of the country. I did not ask for such security, I do not want it. As a result, I am requesting the withdrawal of these officers,” he added.

A few days ago, Mahua Maitra was accused of making offensive remarks while standing in Parliament Basically, the BJP MPs were vocal against him The government has even started thinking of bringing a notice of violation of rights against Mahua This time Krishnanagar MP 7 made an explosive allegation of keeping an eye on him

