Budget without the governor’s speech! Dilip’s sneer at Mamata How West Bengal Budget Session is being held without the Governors Speech questioned by Dilip Ghosh | kolkata

Budget without the governor's speech! Dilip's sneer at Mamata
4 min read


How West Bengal Budget Session is being held without the Governors Speech questioned by Dilip Ghosh

This year’s budget pair witnessed exceptional events One) The Chief Minister read the budget as the state finance minister Amit Mitra could not come due to illness. Two) The speech given by the Governor before the start of the budget did not happen.

In other words, Governor Jagdeep Dhankhar did not speak before the budget

How the budget became without the governor! BJP state president Dilip Ghosh has raised the question in this regard Without naming him, he taunted Mamata On this day, Dilip says, “The budget in West Bengal was made without the Governor’s speech! How did it happen? In our democracy, it is not allowed to stay in power through the back door.” He did not express his anger in public but said that the incident was unconstitutional.


Left Front and Congress, one of the two main opposition parties in the state, boycotted the budget on the day. They allege that the Chief Minister of the state, in order to fulfill his political objectives before the elections, has presented the vote-on-account budget in the Assembly without heeding the parliamentary rules.

BJP MLAs protested in the assembly on this day. The BJP MLAs, led by Manoj Tigger, started protesting. The Speaker of the Legislative Assembly was outraged by this incident. The speaker said that if there is such a commotion, strict action will be taken. He also strongly condemned those who went down to the well to protest. BJP MLAs walked out after presenting the budget

The Governor is summoned before any new session of the Legislative Assembly begins The budget started with his speech. This is the parliamentary rule. But soon after the lockdown began, Principal Biman Banerjee adjourned the session from last March. Despite the strong demands of the opposition parties, the session did not take place Which is Benazir and exceptional event, on the other hand the session was not even declared closed. As a result, in this situation, the ground for the Governor’s speech was not prepared

Published by:Subhapam Saha

First published:February 5, 2021, 6:06 PM IST

Read the full story

